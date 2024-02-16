Live
Just In
‘Vavvare,’ the second single from ‘Pottel,’ brings mass earthy vibes
Embrace the mass earthy vibes with "Vavvare," the second single from the upcoming film Pottel. Directed by Sahit Mothkhuri, the film is set in a rural backdrop, and the music, especially the chartbuster first single "Nagiro," has been receiving a positive response.
"Vavvare" carries the essence of rustic life, and the composition by Shekar Chandra, known for his underrated yet impactful music, delivers a thumping mass number. The lyrics by KasarlaShyam beautifully describe the beauty of the village, complemented by the energetic singing of Oscar-winning singer Rahul Sipligunj. The song features YuvaChandraa Krishna showcasing his dancing skills in perfect sync with the rustic theme.
Produced by Nishank Reddy Kudithi of NISA Entertainments and Suresh Kumar Sadige of Pragnya Sannidhi Creations, Pottel stars Ananya Nagalla as the female lead. The cinematography is handled by Monish Bhupathi Raju, with Karthika Srinivas as the editor and Narni Srinivas as the art director.
As the film explores the rural environment with a novel concept, "Vavvare" adds another layer to the musical journey, promising a delightful experience for the audience.