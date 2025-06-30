Live
- Karnataka PUC 2 Exam 3 Results 2025 – First Time & Re-Entrance Result Date and How to Check
- Monsoon Alert: Natural Remedies to Keep Flying Ants Out of Your Home
- Kiran Abbavaramunveils bold new avatar in FL of ‘K-RAMP’
- Political leaders praise ‘Kannappa’at special screening, hail it as a cinematic marvel
- Allari Naresh dives into a gritty new avatar in ‘Alcohol’ first look
- Ovarian Cancer: Symptoms & Risk Factors Every Woman Should Be Aware Of
- ‘Black Night’ trailer and songs gets a grand launch
- Ram Pothineni’s‘Andhra King Taluka’rolls into new schedule
- ‘Veede Mana Vaarasudu’pre-release event creates buzz
- Bobby Deol’srole in HHVM undergoes major transformation post ‘Animal’
‘Veede Mana Vaarasudu’pre-release event creates buzz
A film carrying a socially relevant message, Veede Mana Vaarasudu held its grand pre-release event at Prasad Labs, Hyderabad. Headlined by...
A film carrying a socially relevant message, Veede Mana Vaarasudu held its grand pre-release event at Prasad Labs, Hyderabad. Headlined by multi-talented Ramesh Uppu (RSU), who serves as the film’s writer, director, producer, and lead actor, the movie stars Lavanya Reddy and Sarvani Mohan as the female leads.
Prominent figures from the film and political circles attended the event, praising Ramesh Uppu’s versatility and comparing him to the legendary Dasari Narayana Rao. Actor 30 Years Prithvi, directors VN Aditya and Samudra, MLA Mal Reddy Rangareddy, and Congress leader Surender Reddy were among the key guests who extended their best wishes.
MLA Mal Reddy Rangareddy recalled Ramesh Uppu’s earlier musical contributions and lauded his passion and talent. VN Aditya admired the film’s trailer and action sequences, while Surender Reddy urged widespread support, saying, “Every drop makes an ocean.” Samudra expressed strong confidence in the film’s success.
Police officer RamaavathTeja light-heartedly remarked that even the law was on the movie’s side, while actor Krishnasai praised RSU’s multi-departmental prowess.
Set for release on July 18 across Telugu states, Veede Mana Vaarasudu highlights the struggles of farmers through an emotionally rich narrative.
The lead actresses, Lavanya Reddy and Sarvani Mohan, expressed pride in being part of a meaningful, rural-rooted project, confident that the film will resonate widely and emerge a success.