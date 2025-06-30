‘Veede Mana Vaarasudu’pre-release event creates buzz

A film carrying a socially relevant message, Veede Mana Vaarasudu held its grand pre-release event at Prasad Labs, Hyderabad. Headlined by multi-talented Ramesh Uppu (RSU), who serves as the film’s writer, director, producer, and lead actor, the movie stars Lavanya Reddy and Sarvani Mohan as the female leads.

Prominent figures from the film and political circles attended the event, praising Ramesh Uppu’s versatility and comparing him to the legendary Dasari Narayana Rao. Actor 30 Years Prithvi, directors VN Aditya and Samudra, MLA Mal Reddy Rangareddy, and Congress leader Surender Reddy were among the key guests who extended their best wishes.

MLA Mal Reddy Rangareddy recalled Ramesh Uppu’s earlier musical contributions and lauded his passion and talent. VN Aditya admired the film’s trailer and action sequences, while Surender Reddy urged widespread support, saying, “Every drop makes an ocean.” Samudra expressed strong confidence in the film’s success.

Police officer RamaavathTeja light-heartedly remarked that even the law was on the movie’s side, while actor Krishnasai praised RSU’s multi-departmental prowess.

Set for release on July 18 across Telugu states, Veede Mana Vaarasudu highlights the struggles of farmers through an emotionally rich narrative.

The lead actresses, Lavanya Reddy and Sarvani Mohan, expressed pride in being part of a meaningful, rural-rooted project, confident that the film will resonate widely and emerge a success.