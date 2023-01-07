Veera Simha Reddy: Director Gopichand Malineni Shares A Lovely Promo From The Trailer Launch Event

It is all known that Tollywood's legendary actor Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy's trailer was launched yesterday night at BMR-Arjun's Infra venture site near the KIMS hospital, Ongole- Guntur road, Andhra Pradesh. The trailer garnered millions of views within a few minutes as it showcased the best side of this mass entertainer. Off late, director Gopichand dropped a promo from the event and thanked all and sundry who made the event turn into a grand success.

Gopichand also wrote, "Most Emotional and Cherishable Moment of this Entire Life! Eppatiki marichipolenu! Thanks to all those who made our Pre Release Event a Grand Success! Truly Unforgettable #VeeraSimhaReddy ee Sankranthi ki Vijrumbisthaadu! IN CINEMAS FROM JAN 12th!"

In this video, Balakrishna is seen praising Gopichand Malineni and they looked happy…

Duniya Vijay is seen speaking on the special occasion…

In the event also Balakrishna praised Gopichand by doling out, "What if two kracks meet at one place, that's how the film shall be. The line of the film, which can also be heard in the trailer, is the greatest one and also similar to the epics like Ramayana and Mahabharatha."

Balakrishna also spoke about Shruti Haasan and said, "Like Sai Madhav said actress Shruti Haasan & me hail from one of the great actors' DNA & Malayalam actress Honey Rose has excelled in the role and I will not speak anything now see her in theatre".

On the other hand, Balakrishna also looked awesome wearing a dhoti and golden suit!

Going with the trailer, Balakrishna doles out his responsibility towards his motherland Kurnool. He says that he took up the task to protect his future generations and thus will not spare anyone. There might be some powerful flashback in the movie so Balakrishna looked in two roles. Antagonists Duniya Vijay and his wife Varalakshmi Sarathkumar are also no less in showcasing their villanism in the trailer.

Casting Details of Veera Simha Reddy:

• Nandamuri Balakrishna as Veera Simha Reddy

• Shruti Haasan as Sandhya

• Varalaxmi Sarathkumar as Padma

• Honey Rose as Deepthi

• Duniya Vijay as Musali Madugu Pratap Reddy

• P. Ravi Shankar as Krishna Reddy

• Lal

• Chandrika Ravi

This Gopichand Malineni project is being bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. Veera Simha Reddy will be released on 12th January, 2023 on the occasion of the Pongal festival.