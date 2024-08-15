Venkat Sai, First Telugu Actor to Star as Lead in a Hollywood Film

The official poster for the Hollywood film The Deserving, starring Telugu actor Venkat Sai Gunda as the lead, was released. This psychological horror thriller, known for its unique blend of horror and societal commentary, explores themes of childhood trauma and parental care.

The Deserving stands out with its lead character being mute, a choice that intensifies the film's psychological impact. The film has garnered significant international recognition, winning awards in countries including France, Toronto, Sweden, Nepal, London, Nigeria, Berlin, Spain, New York, Cannes, and Rome. It will be screened in Barcelona this September.

Venkat Sai Gunda’s performance has been acclaimed worldwide, earning him multiple ‘Best Actor’ awards. The film also received a special mention at the 14th Dada Saheb Phalke Awards.

The Deserving is the first Hollywood film produced and acted in by a Telugu actor-filmmaker. Despite lacking a formal film background and hailing from Karimnagar, India, Venkat, with the support of co-producers Vismay Kumar Kothopally and Thirumalesh Gundrath completed the project. The film is set for a worldwide release on October 1.