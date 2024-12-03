Venkatesh, Aishwarya Rajesh spark chemistry in first single of ‘Sankranthiki Vasthunnam’

Director Anil Ravipudi's upcoming family entertainer, Sankranthiki Vasthunnam, promises to be a delightful treat for the Sankranthi festival. Starring Venkatesh and Aishwarya Rajesh as a married couple, with Meenakshi Chaudhary in a pivotal role as his ex-lover, the film has already captured attention with its first single, Godari Gattu.

Released as part of the film’s musical promotions, Godari Gattu is a vibrant and soulful track that captures the charming dynamics of a married couple's romance. The song, rich with playful flirtation and deep emotional connection, perfectly mirrors their loving bond.

Bheems Ceciroleo’s composition is a true standout, blending melodious orchestration with lively rhythms. Lyricist Bhaskarabhatla complements the music with words that humorously and tenderly depict the joys of married life.

The chemistry between Venkatesh and Aishwarya Rajesh is another highlight of the song. Their heartwarming performances bring life and authenticity to the visuals, making the track even more memorable. The vocals by Ramana Gogula and Madhu Priya add an enchanting quality, elevating the song to chart-topping potential.

With Godari Gattu, the makers have set an impressive tone for the movie's promotions. As excitement builds, the film is poised to be a festive entertainer when it releases on January 14, just in time for Sankranthi.