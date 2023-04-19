Venkatesh And Rana Daggubati Express Their Happiness After Announcing The Season 2 Of 'Rana Naidu'

It is all known that Daggubati heroes first digital debut 'Rana Naidu' turned into the biggest hit even after receiving negative comments on bold sequences. Earlier today, the makers announced second season for this web series by dropping the glimpses of the prequel. Off late, even the lead actors Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh Daggubati shared their happiness on this special occasion through social media…



Rana Daggubati

Along with sharing the promo of the season 2, Rana also wrote, "Could not get enough of your love. The Naidus are busy sorting season 2 #RanaNaidu season 2 coming soon!"

Venkatesh Daggubati also shared the same promo and wrote, "Since you thought the first season was kiraak, we are now busy sorting season 2 #RanaNaidu season 2 coming soon!"

Even the makers also shared the promo and wrote, "Don't worry, the Naidus are coming back to sort all your kiri kiri".

Going with the plot, it is the real-life uncle and nephew duo pair up in reel-life to showcase the lives of Mumbai's go-to fixers that take care of the dirty problems celebrities have.

Casting Details of this web series:Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh Daggubati, Suchitra Pillai, Gaurav Chopra, Surveen Chawla, Sushant Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Ashish Vidyarthi, Rajni Basumatary and Tenzin Dalha.

Speaking about Rana Naidu, being the debut show of Venkatesh on the digital space and is the official adaption of Ray Donovan. This movie is directed by Karan Anshuman and is produced by Sunder Aaron and Sumit Shukla under the company Locomotive Global Inc. in association with the Netflix OTT platform!