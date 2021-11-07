Venkatesh Daggubati Hosts A Tea Party For The ‘F3’ Team

The festive season holds the aura of celebration… Well, even our dear Tollywood's ace actor Venkatesh Daggubati thus hosted a tea party for all the team of his upcoming movie 'F3' and had a total time on this Sunday… Director Anil Ravipudi and Varun Tej shared the party pics on their Twitter pages and treated all their fans…



Varun Tej Konidela

Sharing the party pic, Varun also wrote, "Tea time at venky bro's house!!

Thanks for being such a lovely host!" This pic has lead actors Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannah along with supporting cast Sunil, Raghu Babu and director Anil Ravipudi…

Even Anil Ravipudi also shared the same pic on his Twitter page…

He also wrote, "A chilling tea break at our uber cool @VenkyMama garu's home with some fun loaded conversations between the shoot gap!"

F3 is the sequel of the F2 movie which was a blockbuster in 2019. Well, Anil earlier clarified that F3 has a completely new story and will not be the extension of F2. The plot is based on how the lead actors get frustrated by the issues caused by money. Rock star Devi Sri Prasad is all set to tune the songs.

F3 movie is being directed by Anil Ravipudi and is produced by Dil Raju under his home banner Sri Venkateswara Creations. This movie also has Anjali, Rajendra Prasad, Sunil, Sonal Chauhan, Murali Sharma, Sangeetha, Ali, Tulasi, Satya, Pradeep, Harika, Pragathi, Y. Vijaya Annapoorna, Vennela Kishore, Raghu Babu, Srikanth Iyyengar and Racha Ravi in other important roles. Devi Sri Prasad is tuning the songs for this movie which will hit the theatres on 25th February, 2022.