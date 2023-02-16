Venkatesh Shares Surprising Experience Working with Rana Daggubati in 'Rana Naidu'
Actor Venkatesh Daggubati expressed his satisfaction in working alongside his nephew Rana Daggubati in the upcoming OTT show "Rana Naidu." Despite fans' expectations of a typical family drama, the show is an official adaptation of the American series "Ray Donovan," featuring the uncle-nephew duo in a tense and hard-hitting plot.
Speaking at the trailer launch event, Venkatesh shared his excitement at working with Rana, who delivered a superb performance, deviating from the usual portrayal of a soft-spoken family hero. The show, set to premiere on March 10, marks Venkatesh's return to the Hindi film industry after nearly three decades.
The challenging roles and script were well-executed by the cast, including Ashish Vidyarthi, Abhishek Banerjee, Priya Banerjee, Gaurav Chopra, and Sushant Singh. Rana also shared his enthusiasm for a unique project where he could consistently revisit characters.