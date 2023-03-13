Venkatesh Vuppala And Sumanth Borra’s ‘Nuvve Oka Sainyam’ Song From ‘Achiver’ Movie Is Out

Patriotic songs always have that vibe of touching hearts… Right from AR Rahman's "Jai Ho…" to "Ae Watan…" from Raazi, they never go out of trend and make us feel proud of our country. Now another song is added to this kitty! "Nuvve Oka Sainyam…" song from Thallada Sai Krishna's 'Achiver' is out now and being a complete patriotic number, it is released by ace production house 'Aditya Music'. The song is crooned by young and talented singers Venkatesh Vuppala and Sumanth Borra who are carving their careers with trendy songs being independent musicians also! This one definitely adds weight to their career as it hit the right chord… As India bagged two prestigious 'Oscar' awards today, it's a great occasion to launch this song too!

Along with Aditya Music, even Venkatesh and Sumanth Borra shared the "Nuvve Oka Sainyam…" video song on their social media pages and treated all the music lovers… Take a look!

Along with sharing the song, they also wrote, "A patriotic anthem #NuvveOkaSainyam is out now https://youtu.be/QapdXmbvjDY @SumanthBorra5 #VenkateshVuppala #PlanetRedMusic #HanumadriSrikanth #ThalladaSaiKrishna #VivekKoundal @adityamusic".

The song is all awesome and holds the right mix of patriotic aura! Being the only song of this movie, Sumanth and Venkatesh crooned it perfectly and took it to the next level! A special mention is needed for Hanumadri Srikanth as his lyrics also added magic to the song.

Even Venkatesh shared the song and shared his happiness being the debut one of his film career… "Finally... After a long wait my debut movie song "Nuvve Oka Sainyam..." is out from 'Acheiver' movie! Fun fact we made this song in 6 hours from scratch. Please share and support us."



Coming to Sumanth, he shared the poster of the song and wrote, "Finally our most awaited song from My debut Movie 'Achiver'… Is out now. It took us many hurdles to bring this song to you guys."

Going with the details of the 'Achiver' movie, it is directed by Thallada Sai Krishna and produced under the Sri Annapurna creations banner. Having child actors Rayala Kapil, Sara Chanakya and Vishwa Teja in the lead roles, the plot showcases how these three school children try their best to save their country from a terrorist attack… The movie is already released and is streaming on the Urvasi OTT platform!