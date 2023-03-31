Venkatesh's 'Saindhav' locks release date

"Saindhav," the milestone 75th movie of senior actor Venkatesh started its shoot recently. Directed by Sailesh Kolanu of "HIT" series fame, Saindhav will be the first PAN Indian release for the actor. The title glimpse video revealed that the film is set in a fictional port area named Chandraprastha.

The makers have now taken to social media to announce that the movie will hit the big screens on December 22, 2023. The makers have come up with a good release date eyeing the Christmas holiday season. An intense poster of Venkatesh holding a gun and sitting on a container was released to announce the release date.

Bollywood versatile actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen in a pivotal role in "Saindhav." Billed to be an action thriller, the biggie has Santhosh Narayanan as the music composer. Venkat Boyanapalli of Niharika Entertainment is producing the film.