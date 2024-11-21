Venkatesh’s ‘Sankranthiki Vasthunam’ Set for a Grand Release on January 14, 2025

‘Sankranthiki Vasthunam,’ the much-anticipated Telugu film starring Venkatesh Daggubati, is gearing up for a grand release on January 14, 2025. Directed by the acclaimed Anil Ravipudi, the movie promises to be a perfect festive treat with its intriguing storyline and stellar cast.

The first-look poster, shared by Venkatesh on Instagram on November 20, has already created a buzz. It features the actor standing beside Meenakshi Chaudhary, who is rumoured to play his ex-girlfriend, while Aishwarya Rajesh takes on the role of his wife. This unique character dynamic teases a compelling blend of humor, emotions, and drama, making it a must-watch for families this Sankranthi.

Directed by Anil Ravipudi, ‘Sankranthiki Vasthunam’ is produced by Shirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations, with Dil Raju as the presenter. The film also features seasoned actors like VTV Ganesh and Naresh in key roles, further adding depth to the storyline.

Music by Bheems Ceciroleo is set to complement the festive mood with energetic songs and soulful tracks. With such a talented team at the helm, expectations are running high for this family entertainer.

This film marks the third collaboration between Venkatesh and Anil Ravipudi, following the blockbuster hits ‘F2: Fun and Frustration’ (2019) and ‘F3: Fun and Frustration’ (2022). Scheduled for release on January 14, 2025, ‘Sankranthiki Vasthunam’ is set to light up the Sankranthi season with its engaging narrative and vibrant performances.