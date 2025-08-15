Venkatesh–Trivikram collaboration film gets and official launch

Telugu cinema’s much-anticipated collaboration between veteran star Venkatesh and acclaimed director Trivikram Srinivas has officially taken off. The project was launched today in Hyderabad with a traditional pooja ceremony, marking the start of what promises to be a memorable cinematic journey.

The pairing has been generating buzz for months, and with good reason. Venkatesh, celebrated for his versatility and screen presence, will now step into a role crafted by Trivikram—known for his mastery over family-centric entertainers laced with emotional resonance and razor-sharp dialogues. Cinephiles are already anticipating a story that blends heartfelt drama with universal appeal.

Produced by S. Radha Krishna (Chinababu) under the prestigious Haarika & Hassine Creations banner, the film is set to begin shooting soon. Adding to the charm of the launch, producer Suresh Babu performed the ceremonial camera switch-on, creating a symbolic and heartfelt moment.

Given Trivikram’s track record for delivering crowd-pleasers and Venkatesh’s ability to breathe life into layered characters, industry insiders expect this film to strike a perfect balance between mass appeal and emotional depth.

With such a rare and potent combination, expectations are already running high. Fans will be keenly watching as this collaboration unfolds on the silver screen, aiming to deliver yet another memorable chapter in Telugu cinema.