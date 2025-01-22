Venky’s Sankranthi Ki Vasthunam Earns This Much in 8 Days

The movie Sankranthi Ki Vasthunam is doing very well at the box office! It has been showing great collections even after one week. Let’s see how much money it made in the first 8 days.

The movie Sankranthi Ki Vasthunam stars Victory Venkatesh and is directed by Anil Ravipudi. It was released on January 14th, during the Sankranthi festival. The movie is a fun family entertainer and people have really liked it. Because of good reviews, the movie has been making a lot of money.

How Much Money Has It Made?

After 8 days, the movie has made Rs. 218 crore worldwide. In the first 7 days, it made Rs. 203 crore, and on the 8th day, it made Rs. 15 crore. This is a huge success for Venkatesh because it’s the first time he has made Rs. 200 crore from a movie!

Can It Reach Rs. 250 Crore?

Yes, there’s a good chance the movie will make Rs. 250 crore! The movie is still doing well, and with the Republic Day weekend coming up, it might make even more money. Other movies like Daku Maharaj are not doing as well, but Sankranthi Ki Vasthunam is doing great in theaters.

The movie is very popular with families and is still making money even after the Sankranthi festival. This is surprising because it was made with a small budget.

Who’s in the Movie?

The movie stars Venkatesh, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Meenakshi Chowdhury. Venkatesh plays a funny character who is caught between two women. The movie has a lot of comedy and is fun for families to watch. It was produced by Dilraju and Sirish, and the music is by Bheems Cecilio.

In short, Sankranthi Ki Vasthunam is a big hit and is still doing well at the box office!