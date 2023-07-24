Live
- 2BHK houses issue: Telangana HC gives permission to BJP for mahadharna in Hyderabad
- Heavy to very heavy rains to lash Telangana for next three days
- Adah Sharma’s ‘Commando,’ all set for streaming
- Tree cutting for Jagan’s helipad draws Pawan’s ire
- Viveka murder case: CBI throws light on secret witness issue
- Volunteer remark: Defamation case booked against Pawan Kalyan in Vijayawada
- Switzerland's interest in innovation, Consul General talks with Minister
- Is ‘Jailer’ going on with lengthy run-time!
- Venue locked for ‘Bro’ pre-release event
- Samantha spending blissful mornings at Bali
Venue locked for ‘Bro’ pre-release event
Highlights
Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej united for “Bro.” Directed by Samuthirakani, the movie has Priya Prakash Varrier and Ketika Sharma as the leading ladies.
The latest to know is that the makers took to their social media accounts to announce that the pre-release event of “Bro” will take place tomorrow at Shilpakala Vedika, in Hyderabad, from 6 PM onwards.
Brahmanandam, Rohini Molleti, Subbaraju, Tanikella Bharani, and Raja Chembolu are the other key actors in this movie, produced by People Media Factory. The mega film has music composed by Thaman and is scheduled to release in theaters this Friday.
