Venue locked for ‘Bro’ pre-release event

Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej united for “Bro.” Directed by Samuthirakani, the movie has Priya Prakash Varrier and Ketika Sharma as the leading ladies.

The latest to know is that the makers took to their social media accounts to announce that the pre-release event of “Bro” will take place tomorrow at Shilpakala Vedika, in Hyderabad, from 6 PM onwards.

Brahmanandam, Rohini Molleti, Subbaraju, Tanikella Bharani, and Raja Chembolu are the other key actors in this movie, produced by People Media Factory. The mega film has music composed by Thaman and is scheduled to release in theaters this Friday.




