Veteran actor Dr Rajendra Prasad shares insights ahead of ‘Shashtipoorthi’ release

Veteran actor Natakiriti Dr. Rajendra Prasad is all set to star in the upcoming film Shashtipoorthi, produced by Rupeysh under the MAA AAIE Productions banner and directed by Pavan Prabha. The film, featuring Archana, Rupeysh, and Aakanksha Singh, is scheduled for release on May 30. During the recent pre-release event, Dr. Rajendra Prasad expressed his gratitude to fans for 48 years of support and shared his thoughts on the film and his career.

He described Shashtipoorthi as a deeply satisfying movie that reflects Telugu culture and family values, highlighting the importance of celebrating life’s milestones like the 60th wedding anniversary. The actor also praised the film’s music, composed by Ilaiyaraaja and featuring lyrics by Keeravani and Chaitanya Prasad.

Reflecting on his long career, Rajendra Prasad emphasized his focus on comedy roles and delivering memorable characters. He acknowledged the changing landscape of filmmaking but remains passionate about his craft and optimistic about future projects, with 11 films currently underway.

The actor believes Shashtipoorthi combines humor and emotion, promising to make audiences laugh, cry, and appreciate their parents with renewed love.