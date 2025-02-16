Veteran actress and producer Krishnaveni passes away, leaving a lasting legacy in Telugu cinema

Tollywood mourns the loss of senior actress, singer, and producer Krishnaveni, who passed away early this morning at 4 AM due to illness. A trailblazer in Telugu cinema, she is credited with introducing legendary actor Sr. NTR to the silver screen.

Born on December 24, 1924, in Pangidi village, West Godavari, Krishnaveni developed a passion for theatre from a young age. Director C. Pullaiah spotted her talent in a play and cast her in Anasuya when she was just ten years old. Her film journey took her to Kolkata, where she acted alongside 60 other children.

Her career flourished with films like Thukaram, Lakshmamma, and Gollabhama, and she gained recognition as a singer, lending her voice to Anjali Devi in KeeluGurram. While working on Mahananda in 1939, she met director-producer Mirzapuram Raja, whom she later married in 1940. Post-marriage, she stepped away from acting in outside films but played a crucial role in managing Shobhanachala Studios.

Krishnaveni's contribution to Telugu cinema was immense. She introduced Sr. NTR in Mana Desam (1949) under her M.R.A. banner, also launching music legends Ghantasala and Ramesh Naidu. She was among the highest-paid actresses of her time, earning ₹45,000, on par with Bhanumathi.

Recognized for her invaluable service to cinema, she was honored with the Raghupathi Venkaiah Naidu Award. Recently, she attended the Mana Desam diamond jubilee celebrations in Vijayawada, where former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu felicitated her.

Her legacy as a pioneering actress and producer will forever remain in the annals of Telugu cinema.