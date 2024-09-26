Veteran Bengali Actor Manoj Mitra Hospitalized

Manoj Mitra, a beloved veteran actor in Bengali cinema and theatre, has been hospitalized due to age-related health issues. Recent reports indicate that his condition is critical, prompting concern among fans and the film community alike.

According to a report by PTI, Manoj Mitra was admitted to the hospital suffering from breathing difficulties, alongside sodium and potassium imbalances. His doctor has confirmed that "Mr. Mitra's condition is very critical. He is under observation." This news has sent ripples of worry through the artistic community and his wide fan base.

Mitra’s brother, Amar Mitra, provided an update on the octogenarian's health, expressing his family's deep hope for a recovery. Amar shared heartfelt sentiments, stating, “We remain optimistic that my brother will soon regain his strength and be able to stand again.” This message reflects the love and support surrounding the renowned actor during this challenging time.

Manoj Mitra has made significant contributions to Bengali cinema and theatre over the decades. He is best known for his memorable roles in classics such as Tapan Sinha's Banchharamer Bagan and Satyajit Ray's iconic films ‘Ghare Baire’ and ‘Ganashatru.’ Mitra's remarkable talent has seen him collaborate with esteemed filmmakers including Buddhadeb Dasgupta, Basu Chatterjee, Tarun Majumdar, Shakti Samanta, and Goutam Ghose.

Mitra's work is characterized by its emotional depth and authenticity, making him a cherished figure in the hearts of many. His performances have not only entertained audiences but also left a lasting impact on the arts.