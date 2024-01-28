Vicky Kaushal calls Rashmika ‘A Major Inspiration’

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, renowned for his recent role in the biopic 'Sam Bahadur,' has heaped praise on his co-star Rashmika Mandanna, calling her a "major inspiration." The two actors recently collaborated on the film 'Chhava,' and Vicky expressed his admiration for Rashmika in response to her heartfelt post on Instagram.

Rashmika, in a Story on her Instagram, shared her gratitude towards the cast and crew as she wrapped up the film. In a playful tone, she mentioned that Vicky had been warm and kind to her throughout the filming process, except for the last day.

In her subsequent Story, Rashmika lauded her co-star, referring to him as a "Maharaj" and expressing her pleasure in working with him. She acknowledged Vicky's warmth and kindness, teasing about him taking her case on the last day of the shoot. Rashmika conveyed her best wishes to Vicky, mentioning that her mother had instructed her to send regards as well.

Responding to Rashmika's accolades, Vicky appreciated her warmth and energy, emphasizing that her smile on challenging days surpassed the joy many experience on their best days. He labeled her a "major inspiration" and thanked her for portraying the character of Yesubai in the film. Vicky also extended his regards to Rashmika's mother and playfully inquired about her current thoughts, adding a touch of camaraderie to their professional relationship.