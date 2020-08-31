Video Music Awards, Winners List

The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards took place tonight, with performances that aired from different locations throughout New York. Performers included Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, the Weeknd, Maluma, BTS, and more. Lady Gaga won multiple awards throughout the night, and the Weeknd won Video of the Year. Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, BTS, and Megan Thee Stallion were also among this year's winners. Below, find the full list of tonight's winners.

This year's VMAs featured two new categories in light of the coronavirus pandemic: Best Music Video From Home and Best Quarantine Performance. The Tricon Award, given to Lady Gaga, is the ostensible replacement for the annual Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award (which was last awarded to Missy Elliott). Viewers in India can catch the award ceremony only on Voot Select & Vh1 India; 5:30pm (Red Carpet) followed by the main show (7pm) and repeat telecast (9:30pm)

Video of the Year

Billie Eilish: "everything i wanted"

Eminem: "Godzilla" [ft. Juice WRLD]

Future: "Life Is Good" [ft. Drake]

Lady Gaga / Ariana Grande: "Rain on Me"

Taylor Swift: "The Man"

WINNER: The Weeknd: "Blinding Lights"

Tricon Award

WINNER: Lady Gaga

Artist of the Year

DaBaby

Justin Bieber

WINNER: Lady Gaga

Megan Thee Stallion

Post Malone

The Weeknd

Song of the Year

Billie Eilish: "everything i wanted"

Doja Cat: "Say So"

WINNER: Lady Gaga / Ariana Grande: "Rain on Me"

Megan Thee Stallion: "Savage"

Post Malone: "Circles"

Roddy Ricch: "The Box"

PUSH Best New Artist, Presented by Chime Banking

WINNER: Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Lewis Capaldi

Roddy Ricch

Tate McRae

YUNGBLUD

Best Latin

Anuel: "China" [ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, KAROL G and J Balvin]

Bad Bunny: "Yo Perreo Sola"

Black Eyed Peas: "MAMACITA" [ft. Ozuna and J. Rey Soul]

KAROL G: "Tusa" [ft. Nicki Minaj]

WINNER: Maluma: "Qué Pena" [ft. J Balvin]

Best Direction

Billie Eilish: "xanny" (dir. Billie Eilish)

Doja Cat: "Say So" (dir. Hannah Lux Davis)

Dua Lipa: "Don't Start Now" (dir. Nabil)

Harry Styles: "Adore You" (dir. Dave Meyers)

WINNER: Taylor Swift: "The Man" (dir. Taylor Swift)

The Weeknd: "Blinding Lights" (dir. Anton Tammi)

Best Collaboration

Ariana Grande / Justin Bieber: "Stuck with U"

Black Eyed Peas: "RITMO (Bad Boys for Life)" [ft. J Balvin]

Ed Sheeran: "Beautiful People" [ft. Khalid]

Future: "Life Is Good" [ft. Drake]

KAROL G: "Tusa" [ft. Nicki Minaj]

WINNER: Lady Gaga / Ariana Grande: "Rain on Me"

Best Hip-Hop

DaBaby: "BOP"

Eminem: "Godzilla" [ft. Juice WRLD]

Future: "Life Is Good" [ft. Drake]

WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion: "Savage"

Roddy Ricch: "The Box"

Travis Scott: "HIGHEST IN THE ROOM"

Video for Good

Anderson .Paak: "Lockdown"

Billie Eilish: "all the good girls go to hell"

Demi Lovato: "I Love Me"

WINNER: H.E.R.: "I Can't Breathe"

Lil Baby: "The Bigger Picture"

Taylor Swift: "The Man"

Best R&B

Alicia Keys: "Underdog"

Chloe x Halle: "Do It"

H.E.R.: "Slide" [ft. YG]

Khalid: "Eleven" [ft. Summer Walker]

Lizzo: "CUZ I LOVE YOU"

WINNER: The Weeknd: "Blinding Lights"

Best Pop

WINNER: BTS: "ON"

Halsey: "You should be sad"

Jonas Brothers: "What a Man Gotta Do"

Justin Bieber: "Intentions" [ft. Quavo]

Lady Gaga / Ariana Grande: "Rain on Me"

Taylor Swift: "Lover"

Best Rock

blink-182: "Happy Days"

WINNER: Coldplay: "Orphans"

Evanescence: "Wasted on You"

Fall Out Boy: "Dear Future Self (Hands Up)" [ft. Wyclef Jean]

Green Day: "Oh Yeah!"

The Killers: "Caution"

Best Cinematography

5 Seconds of Summer: "Old Me" (cinematography: Kieran Fowler)

Camila Cabello: "My Oh My" [ft. DaBaby] (cinematography: Dave Meyers)

Billie Eilish: "all the good girls go to hell" (cinematography: Christopher Probst)

Katy Perry: "Harleys in Hawaii" (cinematography: Arnau Valls)

WINNER: Lady Gaga / Ariana Grande: "Rain on Me" (cinematography: Thomas Kloss)

The Weeknd: "Blinding Lights" (cinematography: Oliver Millar)

Best Visual Effects

Billie Eilish: "all the good girls go to hell" (visual effects: Drive Studios)

Demi Lovato: "I Love Me" (visual effects: Hoody FX)

WINNER: Dua Lipa: "Physical" (visual effects: EIGHTY4)

Harry Styles: "Adore You" (visual effects: Mathematic)

Lady Gaga / Ariana Grande: "Rain on Me" (visual effects: Ingenuity Studios)

Travis Scott: "HIGHEST IN THE ROOM" (visual effects: Artjail, Scissor Films and Freenjoy)

Best Music Video From Home

5 Seconds of Summer: "Wildflower"

WINNER: Ariana Grande / Justin Bieber: "Stuck with U"

blink-182: "Happy Days"

Drake: "Toosie Slide"

John Legend: "Bigger Love"

twenty one pilots: "Level of Concern"

Best Quarantine Performance

Chloe & Halle: "Do It" from MTV's Prom-athon

WINNER: CNCO: Unplugged at Home

DJ D-Nice: Club MTV presents #DanceTogether

John Legend: #togetherathome Concert Series

Lady Gaga: "Smile" from One World: Together at Home

Post Malone: Nirvana Tribute

Best K-Pop

(G)I-DLE: "Oh My God"

WINNER: BTS: "ON"

EXO: "Obsession"

Monsta X: "SOMEONE'S SOMEONE"

Tomorrow X Together: "9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)"

Red Velvet: "Psycho"

Best Group

5 Seconds of Summer

The 1975

BLACKPINK

WINNER: BTS

Chloe x Halle

CNCO

Little Mix

MONSTA X

Now United

twenty one pilots

Best Alternative

The 1975: "If You're Too Shy (Let Me Know)"

All Time Low: "Some Kind of Disaster"

FINNEAS: "Let's Fall in Love for the Night"

Lana Del Rey: "Doin' time"

WINNER: Machine Gun Kelly: "Bloody Valentine"

twenty one pilots: "Level of Concern"

Best Editing

Halsey: "Graveyard" (editing: Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia and Tim Montana)

James Blake: "Can't Believe the Way We Flow" (editing: Frank Lebon)

Lizzo: "Good as Hell" (editing: Russell Santos and Sofia Kerpan)

WINNER:Miley Cyrus: "Mother's Daughter" (editing: Alexandre Moors and Nuno Xico)

Rosalía: "A Palé" (editing: Andre Jones)

The Weeknd: "Blinding Lights" (editing: Janne Vartia and Tim Montana)

Best Art Direction

A$AP Rocky: "Babushka Boi" (art direction: A$AP Rocky and Nadia Lee Cohen)

Dua Lipa: "Physical" (art direction: Anna Colomer Nogué)

Harry Styles: "Adore You" (art direction: Laura Ellis Cricks)

WINNER: Miley Cyrus: "Mother's Daughter" (art direction: Christian Stone)

Selena Gomez: "Boyfriend" (art direction: Tatiana Bianca van Sauter)

Taylor Swift: "Lover" (art direction: Ethan Tobman)

Best Choreography

WINNER: BTS: "ON" (choreography: Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun and Lee Byung Eun)

CNCO / Natti Natasha: "Honey Boo" (choreography: Kyle Hanagami)

DaBaby: "BOP" (choreography: Dani Leigh and Cherry)

Dua Lipa: "Physical" (choreography: Charm La'Donna)

Lady Gaga / Ariana Grande: "Rain on Me" (choreography: Richy Jackson)

Normani: "Motivation" (choreography: Sean Bankhead)