Video: Thalapathy dances to ‘Butta Bomma’

Butta Bomma song from Allu Arjun and Trivikram’s “Ala Vaikuntppuramulo” is a sensational hit. From North to South, the audience was in awe of this cute song when it was released. Many celebrities from films and sports did reels grooving to this Thaman’s musical.



Today, Pooja Hegde shared an old video that has currently taken over the internet. Seen in the video here is Thalapathy Vijay grooving to the song along with Pooja Hegde, Sathish Krishnan, and two other kids.

The video was captured during the shoot days of “Beast.” Pooja Hegde wrote, “Just this little gem on my phone from the sets of ‘Beast.’ Since it was Thalapathy’s bday yesterday.” Bunny fans are quite happy seeing Thalapathy Vijay dancing to the beautiful song.



