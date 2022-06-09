Vignesh Shivan Showered Love On His Dear Wife Nayanthara Sharing The Official Wedding Pic

Finally, the lovebirds of Kollywood Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara tied the knot today at 8:30 AM at Sheraton Grand in Mahabalipuram. The gala wedding is also attended by Dileep, Radhika Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Thalapathy Vijay and many other celebs too. Off late, Vignesh shared the first wedding pic and showered love on his dear wife.



On a scale of 10… She's Nayan & am the One ☝️☺️😍🥰 With God's grace , the universe , all the blessings of our parents & best of friends Jus married #Nayanthara ☺️😍🥰 #WikkiNayan #wikkinayanwedding pic.twitter.com/C7ySe17i8F — Vignesh Shivan (@VigneshShivN) June 9, 2022

Sharing the beautiful pic, Vignesh also wrote, "On a scale of 10… She's Nayan & am the One. With God's grace , the universe , all the blessings of our parents & best of friends. Jus married #Nayanthara #WikkiNayan #wikkinayanwedding".

In this pic, Nayan and Vignesh looked awesome and he is seen kissing his dear bride with much love! The beautiful bride Nayan looked classy and elegant draping designer Vermillion Red saree. Her emerald diamond jewellery and bun hairdo and simple makeup upped her charm!

Coming to Vignesh, he best complimented Nayan wearing a veshti, kurta and shawl – all handcrafted by the master craftsmen of JADE atelier.

It was just yesterday, Vignesh confirmed their wedding through a special Instagram post. He shared beautiful pics of Nayan and himself and treated all his fans. He also jotted down a special note on this occasion. "Today is June 9th and it's Nayan's. thanking God , the universe, the Good will from all the lovely human beings who have crossed My life !! Every good soul , every good moment , every good coincidence, every good blessing , everyday at shooting and every prayer that has made life this beautiful! I owe it all to the good manifestations & prayers ! Now , It's all dedicated to the love of my life ! #Nayanthara ! My #Thangamey ! Excited to see u walking up the aisle in a few hours ! Praying God for all the goodness and looking forward to starting a new chapter officially in front of our beloved family & the best of friends".

Happy Wedding Nayan and Vignesh…