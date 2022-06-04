Vijay Devarakonda And Puri Jagannadh's 'Jana Gana Mana' Shooting Begins…

It is a big day for all the fans of Rowdy actor Vijay Devarakonda… He is all set to entertain his fans by turning into a soldier with Puri Jagannad's Jana Gana Mana movie… This is the second collaboration of the actor and director and their first movie 'Liger' is all set to hit the big screens in August. Off late, the shooting of the Jana Gana Mana movie has been kick-started today in Mumbai and guess what, glam doll Pooja Hegde is the lead actress of this action drama. The whole team gave a warm welcome to Pooja and surprised her… The makers shared a special video of the first day shoot and the pooja ceremony on this special occasion…



Charmee Kaur shared the videos and pics of the first day shoot and treated all her fans… Take a look!

The video showcased a few glimpses of the first day shoot. The team also welcomed Pooja Hegde to the sets and were all happy posing to a group pic!

Sharing the video, Charmee also wrote, "JGM SHOOT BEGINS Welcoming @hegdepooja on Board @TheDeverakonda - #PuriJagannadh #JGM - https://youtu.be/XLWmoE7iRcQ WW Release on AUG 3rd 2023 @directorvamshi @PuriConnects #SrikaraStudios @vish_666".

Even Taran Adarsh also confirmed the news through his Instagram page and wrote, "VIJAY DEVERAKONDA - POOJA HEGDE: 'JGM' SHOOT STARTS... Director #PuriJagannadh commences shoot of PAN-#India film #JGM, which teams #VijayDeverakonda and #PoojaHegde for the first time... The shoot will be held across multiple international locations, beginning with #Mumbai. #JGM - an action entertainer - is produced by #CharmmeKaur, #VamshiPaidipally and #PuriJagannadh... 3 Aug 2023 release #Hindi, #Telugu, #Tamil, #Kannada and #Malayalam."

Earlier, speaking about the movie, Vijay also wrote, "I am supremely excited about JGM, it's one of the most striking and challenging scripts. The story is special and it will touch every Indian. I am honored to be a part of Puri's dream project. Looking forward to working with Charmme and her team. My character in JGM is refreshing which I haven't done earlier and I am sure it will leave an impact on the audiences."

Jana Gana Mana movie is being directed by Puri Jagannadh and it is produced by Charmme Kaur, Vamshi Paidipally and Puri Jagannadh under the Puri Connects banner. This Pan-Indian movie will be made in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages and will be released on 3rd August, 2023 in the theatres!