Vijay Devarakonda’s film with GowtamTinnanuri gets shelved!

Vijay Deverakonda, the acclaimed actor in Tollywood, has once again caught the attention of fans with his upcoming project alongside director GowtamTinnanuri. Despite recent online speculation suggesting that the film, tentatively titled VD 12, faced cancellation due to budgetary constraints, the movie's PR team promptly debunked these rumors, emphasizing that the project is still very much in progress.





The shooting schedule for VD 12 is now set to kick off in March 2024, following Vijay Deverakonda's completion of filming for Family Star, in which Mrunal Thakur plays the female lead.









Boasting an impressive budget of Rs. 100 crores, VD 12 is poised to be a spy thriller, featuring Sreeleela in the pivotal female lead role. The film is being produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. Srikara Studios presents the movie, with the musical composition handled by the talented Anirudh Ravichander.









Fans are eagerly anticipating the on-screen chemistry between Vijay Deverakonda and Sreeleela in this espionage thriller, dispelling any doubts about the movie's status and ensuring excitement for its scheduled commencement in March 2024.

