Vijay Devarakonda's own voice in 'Liger' Hindi version
Tollywood super star Vijay Devarakonda , for his Hindi debut 'Liger' under the direction of Telugu ace director Puri Jagannadh, won't settle for a dubbing artiste doing his lines. Both producer Karan Johar and Vijay have taken a call to stick to the star's own voice in Hindi.

A source close to the crew says Vijay is busy brushing up his Hindi to avoid what the iconic French director Jean-luc Godard described as half a performance when we see one actor and we hear another.

Ananya Pandey will be seen as the lead pair to Vijay. He will be seen in a kick boxer role and the film is all set to release on September 9.

