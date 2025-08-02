Vijay Deverakonda expresses his joy over the reception for ‘Kingdom’

Vijay Deverakonda's latest film Kingdom, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, is making waves both at the box office and in the hearts of audiences. Released on July 31, the film blends a gripping gangster drama with an emotionally charged brotherly bond, drawing praise from critics and viewers alike. Also starring Satyadev, Bhagyashri Borse, and Venkatesh, the film is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, with music by Anirudh Ravichander.

In a recent media interaction, Vijay expressed his joy over the film’s reception, noting that the response from Kerala was particularly surprising despite the absence of a Malayalam version. “This success brings more responsibility than just happiness,” he admitted, adding that early pressure gave way to immense relief once positive reports poured in after the first show.

He praised director Gowtam Tinnanuri for crafting a layered narrative that balances action with emotion. “Every fight scene is driven by story and emotion, not added just for spectacle,” Vijay remarked. He hinted that the sequel will delve deeper into themes of patriotism and the journey of a tribal leader, promising it to be even grander.

Discussing his preparation for the role, Vijay revealed he underwent a six-month physical transformation and researched period-specific dialects and styling. A standout moment, the intense ship-pulling scene, was shot in the blistering May heat and is being hailed as the film’s "Jersey moment."

He also shared that renowned filmmaker Sukumar personally called to appreciate his performance, calling it a “very special compliment.” As for future projects, Vijay is set to appear in Rahul Sankrityan’s Rayalaseema-based drama, followed by a film with director Ravi Kiran Kola.