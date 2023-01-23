Vijay Deverakonda joins as Co-Owner of the Hyderabad Volleyball Team

Actor Vijay Deverakonda has taken on a new role as a co-owner of the Hyderabad Black Hawks, a professional volleyball team in India representing the Telugu states. Deverakonda, known for his performances in films such as "Pelli Choopulu" and "Arjun Reddy," will serve as the team's brand ambassador, promoting the Black Hawks to a global audience. The principal owner of the Black Hawks, Abhishek Reddy Kankanala, expressed excitement about the addition of Deverakonda to the team, stating that his presence will elevate the team's brand and bring it closer to achieving its goal of representing the spirit and culture of Telugu people worldwide.

Vijay Deverakonda, the newly appointed co-owner of the Hyderabad Black Hawks, a professional volleyball team, shared his thoughts on the partnership, stating that the team represents more than just a sports club for the Telugu community, it symbolizes their spirit and strength. He pledged to do everything in his power to promote the team and its brand throughout India and beyond.



The co-owner, Abhishek Reddy Kankanala, echoed Deverakonda's sentiments, stating that their ultimate goal is to improve the lives of their people by promoting volleyball to all ages, genders, backgrounds, and skill levels. They aim to empower rural communities and level the playing field for all children by making volleyball more than just a sport but also a tool for personal and community development.



It's worth mentioning that the Volleyball League is a privately-owned Indian professional league with eight teams from different cities like Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Calicut, Kochi, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Mumbai. The inaugural season of the league was a huge success.

