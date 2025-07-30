Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘Kingdom’ set for grand release amidst massive buzz

The stage is set for the grand worldwide release of Kingdom, the much-anticipated Telugu film starring Vijay Deverakonda. Directed by Jersey fame Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film also features Bhagyashree Borse and Satyadev in prominent roles. Backed by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, with Srikara Studios presenting, Kingdom will hit theatres on July 31st. Music for the film is composed by Rockstar Anirudh Ravichander.

With promotional content striking a chord, particularly the trailer, expectations have skyrocketed. At a press meet held ahead of the release, Vijay Deverakonda expressed confidence, stating, “The audience response to pre-bookings has been phenomenal. Kingdom is not just action — it’s a deeply emotional story. Within minutes, viewers will be drawn into our world. Every war is fought for love, land, or family — and so is this.”

Producer Suryadevara Naga Vamsi echoed the sentiment: “Opening strong at the box office has become a challenge, but Kingdom has already cleared its first test with promising advance bookings. It’s a gangster drama packed with emotional weight — not your typical actioner.”

He also highlighted the film’s authenticity, adding, “We avoided studio sets and shot mostly in real locations, and that realism will shine through on screen.”

Actress Bhagyashree Borse, who plays Madhu, shared, “It was an honour to work on such a well-written character. I hope audiences love the film as much as we loved making it.”