Live
- After a two-year break, 134th edition of Durand Cup tournament kicks off in Manipur
- Tirunelveli murder over caste: Case handed over to CB-CID; victim’s family demands arrest of accused’s parents
- Maha govt signs two MoUs with PHFI, IMMAST for quality and capacity building in health sector
- NBA regular-season games set for Berlin, London, Manchester & Paris as part of 3-year slate in Europe
- Sonu Sood announces old age home for 500 senior citizens on his birthday
- Mrunal Thakur surprised with a pre-birthday celebration on the set of Adivi Sesh's 'Dacoit’
- Under PM Modi's leadership, India progressing rapidly: Haryana CM
- TN Minister hits back at EPS over criticism of CM Stalin's hospital duties
- Ahead of padyatra, Congress' T'gana in-charge meets CM Revanth Reddy
- Nuns' arrest in Chhattisgarh: Bishops, priests, nuns march towards Kerala Guv’s residence
Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘Kingdom’ set for grand release amidst massive buzz
The stage is set for the grand worldwide release of Kingdom, the much-anticipated Telugu film starring Vijay Deverakonda. Directed by Jersey fame...
The stage is set for the grand worldwide release of Kingdom, the much-anticipated Telugu film starring Vijay Deverakonda. Directed by Jersey fame Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film also features Bhagyashree Borse and Satyadev in prominent roles. Backed by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, with Srikara Studios presenting, Kingdom will hit theatres on July 31st. Music for the film is composed by Rockstar Anirudh Ravichander.
With promotional content striking a chord, particularly the trailer, expectations have skyrocketed. At a press meet held ahead of the release, Vijay Deverakonda expressed confidence, stating, “The audience response to pre-bookings has been phenomenal. Kingdom is not just action — it’s a deeply emotional story. Within minutes, viewers will be drawn into our world. Every war is fought for love, land, or family — and so is this.”
Producer Suryadevara Naga Vamsi echoed the sentiment: “Opening strong at the box office has become a challenge, but Kingdom has already cleared its first test with promising advance bookings. It’s a gangster drama packed with emotional weight — not your typical actioner.”
He also highlighted the film’s authenticity, adding, “We avoided studio sets and shot mostly in real locations, and that realism will shine through on screen.”
Actress Bhagyashree Borse, who plays Madhu, shared, “It was an honour to work on such a well-written character. I hope audiences love the film as much as we loved making it.”