Vijay Deverakonda’s 'Kingdom' to Release on This OTT Platform: Check Streaming Date

Vijay Deverakonda’s latest flick Kingdom was released in theaters on July 31, 2025. It will soon start streaming on Netflix from August 27, 2025.

It will be available in multiple languages including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Netflix bought the movie's digital rights for about Rs. 53 crores. The movie was made with a budget of Rs. 130 crores and earned around Rs. 82 crores in its first few days at the box office.

The quick move to OTT within a month is surprising but gives fans a chance to watch the film again with some extra scenes not shown in theaters.







