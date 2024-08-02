Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘VD12’ with Gowtam Tinnanuri set for March 2025 release

Fans lovingly call him Rowdy, and Vijay Deverakonda continues to rise as a star with his impressive acting skills, gaining fame across India. Now, he is ready to captivate audiences with the intense action drama "VD12," directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Gowtam Tinnanuri, renowned for "Jersey" and "Malli Raava."

Referred to as "VD12" for now, the film promises a unique theatrical experience. The production team has dedicated significant effort and passion to ensure this.

Filming recently wrapped up in the picturesque locales of Sri Lanka, with 60% of the shoot completed. The team is targeting a release date of March 28, 2025. Fans can look forward to the title and first look unveiling this August.

Musical maestro Anirudh Ravichander is composing the soundtrack, while acclaimed cinematographers Girish Gangadharan and Jomon T. John are behind the camera. National Award-winning editor Navin Nooli is handling the editing.

Produced on a grand scale by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments and Sai Soujanya of Fortune Four Cinemas, with presentation by Srikara Studios, "VD12" is shaping up to be a blockbuster.



