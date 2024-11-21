Vijay Sethupathi’s Blockbuster Maharaja Heads to China for a November 29 Release

Vijay Sethupathi, the versatile Tamil actor known for his powerful performances, is set to captivate Chinese audiences with the release of his superhit film ‘Maharaja’ on November 29, 2024. Directed by Nithilan Saminathan, the film also features Anurag Kashyap, Mamta Mohandas, and Natarajan Subramaniam in pivotal roles. Released in Indian theatres on June 14, 2024, ‘Maharaja’ received widespread acclaim for its gripping storytelling and stellar performances.

Produced by Passion Studios, Think Studios, and The Route, ‘Maharaja’ is making its way to China through the collaboration of Yi Shi Films and Alibaba Pictures. This marks a significant achievement for Tamil cinema as it continues to expand its presence in international markets. Yi Shi Films and Alibaba Pictures aim to bring the unique charm of Tamil storytelling to Chinese audiences, paving the way for greater cross-cultural exchange.

‘Maharaja’ was a resounding success at the box office, earning Rs 71.3 crore net in India and Rs 25 crore gross from international markets. Despite competition from big-budget films like ‘Kalki 2898 AD,’ it emerged as one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of 2024, showcasing the audience's love for its compelling narrative and exceptional performances.

While Maharaja is available for streaming on Netflix in various regions, its theatrical release in China underscores its global appeal. The film's stunning visuals, gripping narrative, and soulful music promise to strike a chord with new audiences.