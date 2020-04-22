Vijay Setupathi to remake Uppena in Tamil?

Uppena marks the debut of Panja Vaishnav Tej as a solo hero in the movie industry. Kriti Shetty is making her debut as the heroine while Sukumar's former associate Buchi Babu makes his debut as a director. Interestingly, Uppena is also revealing Vijay Setupathi as the lead antagonist in Telugu, in a full-length role. Already, Vijay made his debut with the film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

According to the reports in film Nagar, Uppena is carrying a decent positive buzz in the trade circles and Vijay Setupathi is planning to take the remake rights of the movie in Tamil. Vijay Setupathi wants to remake it in Tamil under his production. Initially, the makers wanted to dub the movie in Tamil but now the makers decided to sell the rights to the actor.

If the film becomes a hit in Telugu, Vijay Setupathi will produce it in Tamil along with Mythri Movie Makers.