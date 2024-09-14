Live
- FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) INDIA ASEAN women’s Business Forum Program
- Hindustan Zinc’s First All Women Mine Rescue Team Represents India at the XIII International Mine Rescue Competition
- Lawrence 25th film to be action-packed
- ‘Nuvve Naku Lokam’ from ‘Janaka Aithe Ganaka’ is a heartfelt melody of love and pain
- Onam 2024: How to Prepare and Serve a Traditional Onam Sadhya
- Vedhika’s ‘Fear’ first look adds buzz
- Siddu Jonnalagadda’s ‘Telusu Kada’ wraps first schedule; gears up for second schedule
- Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s ‘NKR21’: Action-packed sequence underway with Peter Hein
- Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Essential Rituals to Follow Before Ganpati Idol Visarjan
- CM Kejriwal and his wife Sunita visited the house of senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi
Just In
Vijay Thalapathy's Final Film Announced by KVN Productions Teaming up with H. Vinoth and Anirudh
KVN Productions has officially announced Thalapathy 69, marking superstar Vijay Thalapathy’s final film before he transitions fully into politics.
Chennai : KVN Productions has officially announced Thalapathy 69, marking superstar Vijay Thalapathy’s final film before he transitions fully into politics. Directed by H. Vinoth, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, the film is set to release in October 2025.
Sharing the news on social media, KVN Productions expressed their pride in collaborating with Vijay for his last cinematic project, stating, “We are beyond proud & excited to announce Thalapathy 69, directed by the visionary H. Vinoth, with music by the sensational Rockstar Anirudh.”
Vijay, who has dominated Tamil cinema for over three decades, will retire from films following this project to focus entirely on his political career with the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). Fans are eagerly awaiting Thalapathy 69, which is expected to be a grand farewell to his illustrious movie career.
Produced by Venkat K. Naaniyan and co-produced by Palanisamy and Lohith N.K., the film is already creating a buzz as fans prepare for the iconic actor’s last cinematic venture.