Vijay’s Old Malaysia Housewarming Video Resurfaces Amid ‘Jana Nayagan’ Developments

What is the Story Behind the Viral videotape?

Vijay has been present in Kuala Lumpur to attend the big Vijay viral video Malaysia for Jana Nayagan The film is being retailed as his last film before he retires from acting and focuses on politics full- time.

The event received a lot of interest due to the importance of the film to the career of an actor.

The Tamil star, who is famous for blockbuster movies like Theri, Master as well as Leo and Leo, was joined by the director H Vinoth as well as music composer Anirudh Ravichander and the lead actress Pooja Hegde. They were joined by other crew and cast members.

While during his stay in Malaysia, Vijay also attended the housewarming festivity hosted by Dato Abdul Malik, Chairman of Malik Aqueducts Group and the Malaysian distributor of Jana Nayagan. The festivity was a particular and joyous occasion, which was participated with family and musketeers.

This history Thursday Abdul Malik posted a videotape of the housewarming form on Instagram in which he reflected upon the meaning of the event. He described the occasion as a significant event and a long- cherished dream that was made more memorable due to the presence of family and family people.