Vijay's Varisu/Varasudu Available Now on OTT

Vijay's blockbuster hit Varisu, which released during the Pongal festival, is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, the movie was released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, and grossed close to 300 crores. The movie was released alongside Ajith's Thunivu, marking the first clash between Vijay and Ajith in eight years. Despite receiving mixed reviews, the star power of the actors drew massive crowds to theaters.

The digital rights for Varisu were acquired by Amazon Prime Video and the movie's digital premiere was announced only a few days ago. Rashmika Mandanna played the female lead in the family drama, which also featured Jayasudha, Prakash Raj, Sarath Kumar, SJ Suryah, Srikanth, and Shaam in important roles. The film's music, composed by Thaman, received a positive response. Now, fans are eagerly waiting to see how Varisu performs on OTT platforms.