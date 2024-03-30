Virinchi Varma- Rakesh Varre’s ‘Jithender Reddy’ locks release date

Directed by the acclaimed Virinchi Varma, known for his work in films like 'Uyyala Jampala' and 'Majnu', and starring the versatile Rakesh Varre, renowned for his roles in 'Baahubali' and 'Evarikee Cheppoddu', ‘Jithender Reddy’ promises to be an electrifying action drama based on real events from the 1980s. With the release date set for May 3rd, anticipation for the film has soared following the unveiling of its gripping first look posters.

Director Virinchi Varma expressed his excitement, stating, "The title ‘Jithender Reddy’ has captured the audience's imagination, and the initial glimpses of Rakesh Varre have fueled anticipation. Through this film, Rakesh Varre will establish himself as an action hero. Shot against the backdrop of real events from the 1980s in Jagtial, Telangana, we've meticulously crafted this movie after thorough research and consultation. We're eager to unveil teasers, trailers, and promotional materials soon."

Producer Muduganti Ravinder Reddy echoed Varma's sentiments, emphasizing the film's authenticity and action-packed narrative. "The title 'JITENDER REDDY' exudes power and resonance. Audiences have lauded our efforts to bring this realistic portrayal to the screen, depicting events from the 1980s-90s. Despite Rakesh Varre's busy schedule as a producer, his dedication to this project has been commendable. Virinchi Varma's storytelling prowess shines through, presenting a narrative that pays homage to Jitender Reddy's societal contributions. We are committed to delivering updates on the movie's progress," he affirmed.

‘Jithender Reddy’ promises to captivate audiences with its riveting storyline, dynamic performances, and authentic portrayal of historical events.