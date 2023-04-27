Virupaksha Director Delays Accepting Advance Payment

Karthik Varma Dandu, the director of the highly acclaimed film Virupaksha, surprised everyone with his technical expertise. Although his first film, Bham Bholenath, went unnoticed, Dandu's second film was a hit. In Tollywood, it's rare for a director to get a second chance after a flop with their first film, so credit goes to the SVCC banner, Sukumar, and Sai Dharam Tej for believing in Dandu's talent. Many filmmakers tend to rush into their next project after a successful film, even without a script or story.

However, Dandu recently revealed that he hasn't signed on for his next project yet, as he is uncertain about the script. It's common for directors to disappear after their first successful film due to delays in their next project, but hopefully, Dandu won't make that mistake and will capitalize on the success of Virupaksha. It would be better if he doesn't take too long and signs on for his next project soon. Tollywood needs new directors who are great storytellers and technically skilled, but maintaining public interest and momentum for their next project is just as important, as public memory is short.