'Virupaksha' will be along the lines of 'Anveshana,' 'Tulasidalam,' and 'Kashmora,' says SDT

Sai Dharam Tej's last outing "Republic" was high on content and honesty. This time he is coming with a mystical thriller named "Virupaksha," directed by Karthik Dandu. The team is highly elated with the response for the trailer. Sai Dharam Tej and the film's leading lady Samyukta Menon are now taking part in the interviews.

During an interview, Sai Dharam Tej stated that "Virupaksha" would be along the lines of the old films "Anveshana," "Tulasidalam," and "Kashmora." Sai Dharam Tej said that the film would have mysterious elements like that of the mentioned flicks. To note, these old films are a blend of horror and suspenseful elements.

Sai Dharam Tej further said that he would take his accident in a positive manner and not think of it as a bad outcome. BVSN Prasad is producing this thriller which is slated for a grand theatrical release on April 21st, 2023. Ajaneesh Loknath is composing the tunes for this PAN Indian film.