Live
- Asitha Fernando named replacement of injured Kasun Rajitha for second Test against Bangladesh
- IPL 2024: Fifties from Klaasen, Abhishek and Head take SRH to astonishing 277/3 against MI
- Bengal govt doing jugglery with GSDP figures to borrow more: Suvendu Adhikari
- Dilara, Fariha, and Shorifa named in Bangladesh women’s team squad for T20I series against Australia
- KL Deemed to be University invites applications for KLEEE, KLSAT, KLECET, KLHAT and KLMAT entrance exam
- India lauds continuity of G20 focus on quality jobs, gender equality
- Blitz raids under SI Govardhan on chicken betting base
- Financialisation of savings growing, especially after Covid pandemic: AMFI chief
- Shiv Sena-UBT announces 16 LS candidates in Maha, causes heartburn in MVA
- Karnataka: Pralhad Joshi had no role in my ouster, says Yediyurappa
Just In
Vishva Karthikeya speaks about societal commentary in ‘Kaliyugam Pattanamlo’
The highly anticipated crime thriller "Kaliyugam Pattanamlo," produced by Nani Movie Works and Raamaa Creations, is set to captivate audiences with its unique narrative and compelling performances.
The highly anticipated crime thriller "Kaliyugam Pattanamlo," produced by Nani Movie Works and Raamaa Creations, is set to captivate audiences with its unique narrative and compelling performances. Starring Vishva Karthikeya and Ayushi Patel in pivotal roles, the film, directed by Ramakhanth Reddy, promises to offer a gripping exploration of human complexities against the backdrop of Nandyala.
In an interaction, lead actor Vishva Karthikeya shed light on the intriguing title of the movie, explaining that it reflects the multifaceted nature of human beings depicted in the story set in Nandyala. He expressed his enthusiasm for the project, emphasizing the significance of each character and the depth of the storyline.
Reflecting on his role, Vishva Karthikeya revealed the extensive preparations undertaken, including workshops to delve into the nuances of his character's emotions. He emphasized the film's departure from his previous projects, highlighting its diverse narrative elements, including thrilling suspense, emotional depth, and a poignant mother sentiment.
Director Ramakhanth Reddy shared insights into the film's concept, focusing on societal issues and the impact of parenting on children's behavior. He praised the support received from the picturesque locations in Kadapa, where the movie was shot, lending authenticity to the narrative.
The film's leading lady, Ayushi Patel, was lauded for her portrayal of a character with multiple shades, symbolizing the complexities explored in the storyline. Additionally, Chitra Shukla's pivotal role adds depth to the ensemble cast.
Vishva Karthikeya commended director Ramakhanth Reddy for his visionary storytelling and meticulous planning, which contributed to the film's technical excellence. He highlighted the impressive camera work and musical score by Ajay, adding to the movie's cinematic appeal.
Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, the film's producers ensured a smooth production process, investing significantly in bringing the story to life on the big screen. Vishva Karthikeya expressed gratitude for the positive response from the industry and audiences alike, welcoming constructive feedback as a means of learning and growth.
As "Kaliyugam Pattanamlo" gears up for release, expectations are high for this thought-provoking thriller, which promises to leave a lasting impact on viewers. With its blend of suspense, drama, and societal commentary, the film aims to resonate with audiences across all demographics, offering a compelling cinematic experience.
BOX:
Actors Vishva Karthikeya, Suman along with the other team members of "Kaliyugam Pattanamlo" at the film’s pre-release event.