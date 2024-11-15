Vishwak Sen Shares His Disappointment After Shraddha Srinath Turned Down His Offer

Vishwak Sen, who plays the lead role in the upcoming action-comedy Mechanic Rocky, recently participated in a promotional event at a college.

The movie, directed by Ravi Teja, also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary and Shraddha Srinath as the heroines.

Speaking about his role and the film, Vishwak Sen revealed that he was immediately drawn to the story when director Ravi Teja narrated it to him. “I liked the story a lot, and without hesitation, I said yes. My character in Mechanic Rocky will resonate closely with the youth,” he shared.

Vishwak also spoke about his past association with Shraddha Srinath, recalling how she initially rejected an offer to act in his earlier film 'Falaknuma Das'. "I have a very good association with BITS Pilani College. I participated in a competition there and won an award. After that, my focus shifted toward direction.

Falaknuma Das was screened, and it was a great success. Everyone will surely enjoy my role in Mechanic Rocky, as it feels very local and authentic," Vishwak said.

He went on to reflect on Shraddha’s earlier refusal: "I initially wanted to cast her for Falaknuma Das. I traveled to Bangalore to narrate the story, but she turned it down. Despite not having money at the time, I still made the trip. Now, she’s acting in my film, and I’m very happy about it."

Produced by Ram Talluri, Mechanic Rocky features a talented cast including Sunil and Naresh VK in important roles.

The movie is set to hit theaters on November 22. Vishwak, speaking at the trailer release event, expressed great confidence in the film. “I recently saw the final copy of the film, and we’re very confident about its success. It will keep the audience on the edge of their seats.

The second half will make every theater feel like an auditorium. We’re planning paid premieres on the 21st, and we’re sure people will want to watch it again,” he said.