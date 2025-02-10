Vishwaksen’s ‘Laila’ generates massive buzz with pre-release event

Vishwaksen's much-awaited romantic action entertainer Laila is creating a strong buzz, with the latest trailer and songs receiving a tremendous response. Directed by Ram Narayan and produced by Sahu Garapati under the Shine Screens banner, the film stars Akanksha Sharma opposite Vishwaksen in a unique role. The songs have already become chartbusters, further amplifying the film's excitement. Set for release on February 14, the team held a grand pre-release event, with Megastar Chiranjeevi as the chief guest.

During the event, Chiranjeevi showered praise on Vishwaksen, calling his performance in Laila a "mass class" transformation and a "guaranteed hit." He also reflected on the need for harmony among heroes in the industry, sharing anecdotes from his early days in cinema. The legendary actor expressed immense support for Vishwaksen, while also announcing his upcoming projects, including a film directed by Anil Ravipudi.

Vishwaksen, visibly emotional, shared his fond memory of receiving a call from Chiranjeevi when his family faced a difficult situation, calling it a "memorable moment" in his life. The actor also thanked the team for their hard work and expressed his excitement for Laila’s release.

Director Ram Narayan expressed gratitude to the team and lauded Vishwaksen's dedication to his role. The film's music by Leon James, including chart-topping hits like "Ichkundini Baby" and "Oho Rathamma," adds to the film's appeal. The film promises an entertaining and engaging experience, blending romance with action in a fun-filled package.

With the participation of the entire film unit, including lyricists Penchal Das and Poornachari, choreographer Bhanu Master, and other crew members, the event concluded on a high note, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the film's release. Laila is set to hit theaters on February 14, promising a Valentine's Day treat for audiences.