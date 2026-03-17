Vivek Sinha Reacts to Dhurandhar Backlash

The Vivek Sinha Dhurandhar controversy started after people saw him playing a terrorist in the movie. Many users on social media got upset and began trolling him. This quickly became big Dhurandhar actor backlash news online.

In a Vivek Sinha interview for a terrorist role, he responded to the hate and explained everything clearly. He said that he is just an actor who is doing his job. He is not what he plays his role as. He felt extremely upset about this situation and asked fans to understand that movies are just fictional series.

This situation is a clear example of actors reacting to online hate India, where actors are judged for their roles. Some people even questioned his nationality, which led to an actor clarifying nationality controversy. Vivek Sinha firmly said that he is Indian and proud of it.

This Bollywood controversy actor statement also shows how quickly things can spread online. The actor, who is from Bijnor, is now trending in Vivek Sinha Bijnor actor news because of this issue.

Though, the upcoming sequel for Dhurandar is still getting a lot of attention even though there is this controversy. Fans are still excited about the movie.

This Indian actor trolling news shows that social media can sometimes be harsh. However, Vivek Sinha stayed calm and handled the situation maturely.

At the end, he asked people to not judge his real life personality and asked them not to fix the two roles up.