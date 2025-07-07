Vodka Diaries Director Kushal Srivastava Embarks on Spiritual Storytelling with AI-Powered Series Samudra Manthan

Filmmaker Kushal Srivastava, known for his psychological thriller Vodka Diaries, is stepping into a new realm with Samudra Manthan, an AI-driven series rooted in Vedic symbolism and spiritual philosophy.

“Samudra Manthan is every human’s journey through struggle toward light,” Srivastava explains. The project reimagines the mythological tale as a symbolic exploration of life’s inner conflicts and transformation. “For me, a story is worth telling only when it carries depth. These ancient texts are rich with meaning. As our writer Rishi Nanda puts it, Samudra Manthan mirrors our personal battles and the need to become Karma Yogis.”

Blending Vedic wisdom with cutting-edge AI technology, Srivastava aims to bring timeless teachings into a modern, digital narrative. “The AI approach came from our founder Sarit Agarwal’s vision, uniting ancient thought with contemporary tools,” he said.

The shift in storytelling style reflects Srivastava’s own personal evolution. After directing Vodka Diaries, he delved into varied subjects including the Battle of Ayodhya documentary, also produced by Vedshaala. “Meeting spiritual individuals truly shifted my worldview. Mr. Agarwal’s belief that spirituality is a way of life has been deeply inspiring.”

Produced by Vedshaala, Samudra Manthan is penned by Rishi Nanda and supported by a visionary team including Sarit Agarwal, Antara Srivastava, Pep Figueiredo, Rupak Shah, Rahul Kapoor, Shahfahad Khan, Ashish Dubey, and Meet Kasta.

The series promises a thoughtful and visually rich exploration of one of India’s most powerful allegories, seen through a lens that fuses the eternal with the futuristic.