Live
- Bhogapuram Airport Boosts Growth in Vizianagaram with New Hotels, Roads, and IT Parks
- Bogus doctor menace: 343 offences registered in 2023 and 2024, says Maha Minister
- Sikkim CM backs youth-led education initiatives, lauds Kunzang Choeki Bhutia’s vision
- Former Bangladesh Law Minister placed on two-day remand in illegal firearms case
- Communal strife being fuelled under Congress rule, says Karnataka BJP chief
- Congress Allavaru slams NDA over law and order; calls Bihar 'crime capital' of India
- Gill's masterclass in Edgbaston breaks flurry of records, leapfrogs Sachin and Kohli
- 15 pc of $23 trillion global gold market now held in India: Report
- Pahalgam focus: Amit Malviya hails PM Modi for uniting BRICS against terrorism
- Haridwar: Signboards of 2 dozen liquor shops on Kanwar yatra route to be covered with curtains
Vodka Diaries Director Kushal Srivastava Embarks on Spiritual Storytelling with AI-Powered Series Samudra Manthan
Blending Vedic wisdom with cutting-edge AI technology, Srivastava aims to bring timeless teachings into a modern, digital narrative.
Filmmaker Kushal Srivastava, known for his psychological thriller Vodka Diaries, is stepping into a new realm with Samudra Manthan, an AI-driven series rooted in Vedic symbolism and spiritual philosophy.
“Samudra Manthan is every human’s journey through struggle toward light,” Srivastava explains. The project reimagines the mythological tale as a symbolic exploration of life’s inner conflicts and transformation. “For me, a story is worth telling only when it carries depth. These ancient texts are rich with meaning. As our writer Rishi Nanda puts it, Samudra Manthan mirrors our personal battles and the need to become Karma Yogis.”
Blending Vedic wisdom with cutting-edge AI technology, Srivastava aims to bring timeless teachings into a modern, digital narrative. “The AI approach came from our founder Sarit Agarwal’s vision, uniting ancient thought with contemporary tools,” he said.
The shift in storytelling style reflects Srivastava’s own personal evolution. After directing Vodka Diaries, he delved into varied subjects including the Battle of Ayodhya documentary, also produced by Vedshaala. “Meeting spiritual individuals truly shifted my worldview. Mr. Agarwal’s belief that spirituality is a way of life has been deeply inspiring.”
Produced by Vedshaala, Samudra Manthan is penned by Rishi Nanda and supported by a visionary team including Sarit Agarwal, Antara Srivastava, Pep Figueiredo, Rupak Shah, Rahul Kapoor, Shahfahad Khan, Ashish Dubey, and Meet Kasta.
The series promises a thoughtful and visually rich exploration of one of India’s most powerful allegories, seen through a lens that fuses the eternal with the futuristic.