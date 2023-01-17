VT 12: The Title And First Look Poster Of Varun Tej's Next Will Be Announced On This Date…

Tollywood's young hero Varun Tej made his entry from Mega compound and thus, his every movie gets released with high expectations. He was last seen in Ghani and F3 movies which bagged decent status at the ticket windows. With this success, earlier he announced his 12th and 13th movies with young directors and is all set to come up with concept-based movies. Off late, the makers of his 12th movie shared a new poster and unveiled the launch date of the title and first look poster.



Even Varun Tej also shared the new poster of his 12th movie and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Varun Tej looked stylish in this poster holding a rifle and sporting in a suit. Even the backdrop of many monuments like the clock tower raised the expectations on the movie. The title and the first look poster will be unveiled on 19th January, 2023!

Even the makers also shared the poster and wrote, "Locked, Loaded & Ready to Fire Unveiling Mega Prince @IAmVarunTej's #VT12 Title & First Look on JAN 19th Stay Tuned. A @PraveenSattaru Film".

Going with the details of Varun Tej's 12th movie, it is a unique-concept-based movie. Mickey J Meyer will score the tunes while Avinash Kolla will head the Art department. VT 12 will be directed by Praveen Sattaru and is produced by Bapineedu and BVSN Prasad under the SVCC banner.

Speaking about VT 13, this movie will be debutant director Shakti Pratap Singh who is an Ad filmmaker too. This movie will be produced by Sony Pictures International Productions in partnership with the Renaissance Pictures banner. According to the sources, he will be seen as an Air Force officer and will fight for the country!