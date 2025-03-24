‘VT15’ kicks off with grand pooja ceremony

Mega Prince Varun Tej is set to thrill audiences in an unconventional Indo-Korean horror-comedy, tentatively titled #VT15. Directed by Merlapaka Gandhi, the film has already generated immense buzz, especially after its announcement on Varun Tej’s birthday. The recently unveiled poster has further amplified excitement, hinting at a mix of spine-chilling moments and humor.

Backed by UV Creations and First Frame Entertainment, the film is being made on a grand scale, with S Thaman composing the music. This unique project is expected to be a career-defining film for Varun Tej.

Taking a major step forward, the makers held a traditional pooja ceremony in Hyderabad today, officially marking the film’s launch. The core team attended the event, exuding excitement as they embarked on this one-of-a-kind cinematic journey. With the regular shoot commencing today in Hyderabad, fans are eager to see Varun Tej in a fresh and intriguing avatar.















