Waheeda Rehman’s first performance as dancer was in Berhampur in 1952

Berhampur: Veteran film actress Waheeda Rehman, who will receive the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award, has a Berhampur connection. Waheeda’s first performance on stage as a dancer was organised in 1952 at Ganjam Kala Parishad in Berhampur. The show was organised by her uncle Dr Feroze Ali, famous physician and social activist in the Silk City. Her second performance in Berhampur eight years later was also scintillating.

Waheeda performed Bharatnatyam, her first charity show, on the stage of Ganjam Kala Parishad in Berhampur when she was not a big star then. ‘‘Waheeda had the combination of beauty and talent. When approached by my parents, she immediately agreed to give a Bharatanatyam performance at Berhampur. A few thousands of rupees were collected and the famous ‘All India Fieaz Memorial Tournament’ for football was born in honour of my departed grand-father’’, said Nargis Natarajan, daughter of late Dr Feroze Ali, in her book ‘Daddy- A Bouquet of Memories’.

“In 1952, the sporting activities in Ganjam district received a big boost when daddy donated a large six-foot black wooden plank shield for the ‘All India Fieaz Memorial Tournament,” she said.

“Waheeda Rehman was a close associate of mummy’s family in Waltair,” said Nargis Natarajan. She described Waheeda as one of the most ravishing and attractive beauties of the sixties.

A famous Telugu film director saw Waheeda Rehman’s dance performance at Ganjam Kala Parishad and approached her for a brief dance sequence in his film ‘Rojulu Marayi’ (1955). Although the star cast included famous south Indian stars Nageswar Rao and Sowcar Janaki, dame luck smiled on this budding starlet of a few moments and the particular dance sequence and the song shot into fame.

During the 100th day celebrations of her debut movie, Guru Dutt, the famous Hindi film director, who was charmed by Waheeda’s haunting beauty, offered her a lead role in his film. Later, she became the heartthrob of Indian cinema with Dev Anand and Guru Dutt's film ‘CID.’ And the rest, as they say, is history.

Dr Feroze Ali became a life member of All-India Red Cross Society and for a decade remained its organising secretary. During his regime as secretary, another charity show was arranged in Berhampur for the construction of the Red Cross Hospital building in 1960.

“This time, daddy’s approach towards Waheeda Rehman was a little apprehensive. I wonder if she will accept the offer of a performance, he told mummy. After all, she has become a celebrity now. It will definitely be good for your funds, mummy said. Why don’t you try asking her. She is a sweet person. As far as I know her, I am sure she won’t mind…And Waheeda didn’t. The star artiste not only agreed to perform the dance number that had made her famous, but also brought along with her, another accomplished celebrity, the famous playback singer Manna Dey, and assisted in the charitable needs of the people of Berhampur,” Nargis mentioned.

“Waheeda Rehman and her troupe stayed at Palm Beach Resort in Gopalpur for two days. The charity show was a huge success. Berhampur had witnessed a star par excellence and daddy managed to collect a whopping sum of over a lakh of rupees for the construction of the Red Cross Maternity Hospital,” Nargis said.

A towering legend of Indian cinema, the 85-year-old actress made her acting debut in Telugu film ‘Rojulu Marayi’ (1955) and is known for iconic roles in ‘Guide’, ‘Pyaasa’, ‘Kaagaz Ke Phool’, ‘Khamoshi’ and numerous other films. The Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awardee also played pivotal roles in Chandni (1989), Lamhe (1991), Rang De Basanti (2006), Delhi 6 (2009), Vishwaroopam II (2018) and Skater Girl (2021) among others.

Last year, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award was conferred on veteran actor Asha Parekh. The people of Berhampur feel proud of Waheeda’s contribution to the film industry and her association with the Silk City.