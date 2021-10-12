Walkaroo: Superstar Aamir Khan to feature in 6 promotional films

Bengaluru: This festive season Walkaroo, a leading Indian fashion footwear brand, has launched this integrated marketing campaign, "Walk More. Restless", to reinforce its consumer connect. Starting October 12, Walkaroo will release six films, featuring Bollywood actor and superstar Aamir Khan. The actor will be seen in 6 different avatars in this campaign series.

Through interesting and engaging storytelling, the brand weaves its brand ambassador Aamir Khan in 6 different characters. The films aim to create brand awareness amongst consumers and encourage people to explore the modern, comfortable, and durable, range of footwear designed for young consumers, who seek comfort and style at an affordable price.

Conceptualised & executed by Havas Creative Group India, the campaign includes six light-hearted films showcasing Aamir Khan playing different avatars, such as private detective, career counsellor, Principal, CBI officer, doctor and grandfather in each version of the film. The idea was to exhibit the variety of choices that Walkaroo offers to its consumers,using fun and humour.

Commenting on the campaign, VKC Noushad, Managing Director, Walkaroo International Pvt Ltd, said, "We are excited to launch this fresh campaign with Aamir khan. The campaign matches the constantly changing shades of Aamir Khan with the trendy and wide variety offered by Walkaroo, which includes 1000+ designs across gents, ladies and kids categories."