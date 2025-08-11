War 2’ Advance Bookings Open in India, Earn Over ₹2 Crore on Day One Despite Limited Telugu Screenings

On Sunday, Hrithik Roshan confirmed that War 2 advance bookings have begun in all over India. Audiences can watch the film from Thursday, August 14.

A decent prediction for War 2

On Sunday, as per Sacnilk.com, at 9pm the advance booking War 2 box office collection figure crossed ₹2.24 crore. War 2 is expected to release in nearly 9,000 shows in Hindi across 2D, IMAX, Dolby, 4DX and other formats, along with around 100 and 115 War 2 shows in Tamil and Telugu, respectively. Telugu War 2 ticket sales, which features popular star Jr NTR, have been lower than anticipated.

While the number is looking decent, Bollywood movie War 2 will also have to battle a mammoth to get the larger eyeballs in the theatres. Coolie, Rajinikanth’s upcoming project, will release in theatres the same day.

The Sacnilk report further stated that with ‘block seats’ the number is nearing ₹7.6 crore. Screens typically reserve blocks of seats for last-minute bookings or allocation to the studio, distributors, below-the-line buyers, and other trade types who promote the film. Some are also held back for special offers and in-house promotions.

On Sunday, YRF released a short video on the advance bookings of War 2. The caption on the Instagram post read, “War’s in motion. Brace yourselves. Carnage is coming to cinemas on August 14. Book your tickets in advance to experience the carnage in its entirety. The madness begins worldwide in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.” YRF also declared the start of advance bookings for War 2.”

A day after the US pre-sales for War 2 went live, the Telugu version showed some traction, while the War 2 India release was facing some issues. Sources familiar with the matter and data from major ticketing platforms said the Hindi version hasn’t seen any big-ticket sales for most large auditoriums that are screening the film for Wednesday premieres. Trade reports, however, say YRF is releasing the Hindi version in about 900 screens in the United States for paid previews, with only about 1,600 tickets sold on most Sunday mornings. Many auditoriums have reported being significantly undersold.