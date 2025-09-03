War 2 Box Office Collection Day 21 | India Earnings & Occupancy Update

War 2 is a popular Bollywood movie that did well at the box office. It earned a lot of money in India during its first 21 days.

Box Office Collections:

Total India earnings in 21 days: ₹235.5 crore.

On the 21st day, it made ₹0.2 crore.

The movie’s total India net collection is around ₹235.6 crore.

Occupancy on Day 21 (Hindi 2D shows):

Overall 6.6% of seats were filled.

Morning shows: 4.8% occupancy.

Afternoon shows: 8.4% occupancy.

Evening and night shows had no viewers.

Mumbai had the highest attendance with 10.5%.

About the Movie:

War 2 is directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Yash Raj Films. The movie stars Hrithik Roshan, NTR Jr., Kiara Advani, and others.