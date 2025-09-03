  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 21 | India Earnings & Occupancy Update

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 21 | India Earnings & Occupancy Update
x

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 21 | India Earnings & Occupancy Update

Highlights

Check War 2’s box office performance on Day 21 with total India net collection of ₹235.5 Cr. Get latest occupancy rates and movie details.

War 2 is a popular Bollywood movie that did well at the box office. It earned a lot of money in India during its first 21 days.

Box Office Collections:

  • Total India earnings in 21 days: ₹235.5 crore.
  • On the 21st day, it made ₹0.2 crore.
  • The movie’s total India net collection is around ₹235.6 crore.

Occupancy on Day 21 (Hindi 2D shows):

  • Overall 6.6% of seats were filled.
  • Morning shows: 4.8% occupancy.
  • Afternoon shows: 8.4% occupancy.
  • Evening and night shows had no viewers.
  • Mumbai had the highest attendance with 10.5%.

About the Movie:

War 2 is directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Yash Raj Films. The movie stars Hrithik Roshan, NTR Jr., Kiara Advani, and others.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick