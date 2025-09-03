Live
- Shilpa Shetty's business partner clarifies the reason behind the closing of Bastian Bandra
- Govt unveils India’s roadmap for sustainable aviation fuel
- Actor Kalaiyarasan plays Murugan in Athiyan Athirai's 'Thandakaaranyam'
- Using abusive words for anyone’s mother not in our culture: Tejashwi Yadav
- Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra Box Office Collection 2025 | India & Worldwide Earnings
- Industry-academia coordination vital for technology-driven India: CM Yogi
- Swati Maliwal visits flood-hit Yamuna bazar, donates one-month salary to Punjab relief fund
- Viksit UP @ 2047 Campaign: Citizens can now share their suggestions online
- Acumen, U Tokyo’s Partner in India for “Study in Japan from South Asia” Launches New App & Student Service
- Rakul Preet Singh turns her make-up room into a karaoke studio
War 2 Box Office Collection Day 21 | India Earnings & Occupancy Update
Highlights
Check War 2’s box office performance on Day 21 with total India net collection of ₹235.5 Cr. Get latest occupancy rates and movie details.
War 2 is a popular Bollywood movie that did well at the box office. It earned a lot of money in India during its first 21 days.
Box Office Collections:
- Total India earnings in 21 days: ₹235.5 crore.
- On the 21st day, it made ₹0.2 crore.
- The movie’s total India net collection is around ₹235.6 crore.
Occupancy on Day 21 (Hindi 2D shows):
- Overall 6.6% of seats were filled.
- Morning shows: 4.8% occupancy.
- Afternoon shows: 8.4% occupancy.
- Evening and night shows had no viewers.
- Mumbai had the highest attendance with 10.5%.
About the Movie:
War 2 is directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Yash Raj Films. The movie stars Hrithik Roshan, NTR Jr., Kiara Advani, and others.
Next Story