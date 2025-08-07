War 2 Movie 2025: Hrithik Roshan vs Jr NTR, Song Teaser “Janaabe Aali” Out Now

War 2 is a big Indian action movie coming in 2025. It is directed by Ayan Mukerji. The movie stars Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. It is a sequel to the 2019 movie War. It is also part of the YRF Spy Universe, which includes movies like Pathaan and Tiger.

Important Details

Director : Ayan Mukerji

: Ayan Mukerji Actors : Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani

: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani Languages : Hindi, Telugu, Tamil

: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil Release Date : 14 August 2025

: 14 August 2025 Genre: Action, Spy, Drama

Why It’s Special