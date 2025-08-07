  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment

War 2 Movie 2025: Hrithik Roshan vs Jr NTR, Song Teaser “Janaabe Aali” Out Now

War 2 Movie 2025: Hrithik Roshan vs Jr NTR, Song Teaser “Janaabe Aali” Out Now
x

War 2 Movie 2025: Hrithik Roshan vs Jr NTR, Song Teaser “Janaabe Aali” Out Now

Highlights

War 2 stars Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in an epic action film directed by Ayan Mukerji. Releasing on 14 August 2025, the movie is part of the YRF Spy Universe. Watch the dance song teaser “Janaabe Aali” now.

War 2 is a big Indian action movie coming in 2025. It is directed by Ayan Mukerji. The movie stars Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. It is a sequel to the 2019 movie War. It is also part of the YRF Spy Universe, which includes movies like Pathaan and Tiger.

Important Details

  • Director: Ayan Mukerji
  • Actors: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani
  • Languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil
  • Release Date: 14 August 2025
  • Genre: Action, Spy, Drama

Why It’s Special

  • Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR will face each other in the film.
  • The movie will have big action scenes and a strong story.
  • The song “Janaabe Aali” shows a dance fight between Hrithik and NTR. The teaser has made fans very excited.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick