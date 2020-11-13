Zee Theatre is all set to launch Makarand Deshpande's acclaimed play Sir Sir Sarla on Dish TV and D2H Rangmanch Active on 15th November. The teleplay which stars Makarand Deshpande, Aahana Kumra, Sanjay Dadhich and Anjum Sharma explores the bond between the students and their professor. Aahana who has been a part of the play for almost a decade, finds the experience of playing Sarla to be particularly transformative.

She says, "I have started understanding relationships better because of Sir Sir Sarla. My personal definition of love is that it should be uncomplicated but that is rarely the case in real life. Because love does get complicated for a lot of us and as the play says towards the end, love is not a generic equation between two people, it is unique every single time. There are different types of love. There is love that gets reciprocated, then there is love that is unrequited."

Aahana also refuses to categorise love only as romantic as she says, "To be honest, I hadn't been in love until I saw my nephew for the first time, and the minute he came out of the OT, it was love at first sight. The kind of love that I feel for my parents now that they have gotten older is so different from the one, I felt as a teenager. I was very rebellious, I fought with them about everything but now we have reasonable conversations. Love has different faces; it has different meanings at different points in your life. My definition of love too has changed along with me. In a way, Sir Sir Sarla opened my eyes to this new dimension to life and love."

Watch Sir Sir Sarla on Dish Tv and D2H Rangmanch Active on 15th November at 2pm and 6pm respectively.